Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,087 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Balchem during the third quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 642.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $163.14 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $186.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.97 and a 200 day moving average of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

