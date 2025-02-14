Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,735,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $62.50 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

