Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,166,000 after buying an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,118,000 after buying an additional 2,279,864 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 608,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after purchasing an additional 119,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 466,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TD opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.7482 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

