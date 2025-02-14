Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,289 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 842.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,797,000 after purchasing an additional 882,047 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $17,636,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 408.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 538,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

