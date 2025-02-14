Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,438 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 331,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,157,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,727 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.