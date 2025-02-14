Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 512 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,178.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,230,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 267.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,141.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLKP opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.00%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

