Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,433 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $310.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.98. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,836,915.82. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452. The trade was a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,399 shares of company stock worth $3,652,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

