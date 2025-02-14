Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $282.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $257.78 and a one year high of $353.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.49.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.