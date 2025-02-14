Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.