Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $9,422,160.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,191,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,761,964.85. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,146,812 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE K opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

