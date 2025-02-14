Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. CWM LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WY opened at $29.69 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.46%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.