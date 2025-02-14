Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,942 shares in the company, valued at $11,142,163.48. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

