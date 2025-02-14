Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 55.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $1,497,434.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,428.62. The trade was a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,180. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $239.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.68 and its 200-day moving average is $238.29. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $170.56 and a one year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

