Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $387,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,196,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 572,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

