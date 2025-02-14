Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

