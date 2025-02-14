Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 230,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $360.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.20. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

