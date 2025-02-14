Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

