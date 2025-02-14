Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

