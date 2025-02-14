Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,616,000 after buying an additional 272,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after buying an additional 700,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,652,000 after buying an additional 267,855 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after buying an additional 501,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.45.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $205.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $206.00.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $1,356,440.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,115,085.58. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $19,507,703.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,105. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

