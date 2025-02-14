Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 262,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 78,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.