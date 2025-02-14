Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,067 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,605,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,328,000 after purchasing an additional 330,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,744,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,751,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,647,000 after purchasing an additional 116,593 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,627,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after purchasing an additional 49,553 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,735,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -159.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.