Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $73.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

