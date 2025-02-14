Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,340 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IFF opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

