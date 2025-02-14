Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 117,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $360.44 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

