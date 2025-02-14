Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $463,000 Position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFLO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,878,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 402,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 233,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,349,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SFLO stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.0157 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.