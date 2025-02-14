Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.06.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.16 and a 1 year high of $194.83.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

