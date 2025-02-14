Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,451,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $976.60 million, a PE ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -390.46%.

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,391.65. This trade represents a 16.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

