Asio Capital LLC Has $12.61 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,214. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average of $201.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

