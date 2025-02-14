Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.82. Avinger shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 33,409,713 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Avinger Stock Up 30.0 %
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
