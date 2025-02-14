Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

FRSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $154,488.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,622.10. The trade was a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 835,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $13,426,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 551,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,282.96. The trade was a 60.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,727,211 shares of company stock valued at $27,224,746. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Freshworks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Freshworks by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Freshworks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

