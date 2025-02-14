Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Price

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $129,306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Masco by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,070,000 after acquiring an additional 895,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,063,000 after acquiring an additional 520,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $33,157,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,766,000 after acquiring an additional 360,931 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

