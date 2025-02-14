Barclays Raises Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $34.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. Coupang has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in Coupang by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 407,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 39,962 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,229,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,640,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

