Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,778 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 36,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,027,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $199,427,000 after buying an additional 6,904,934 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $227,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,712,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,088,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,084 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,379,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,447,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 771,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.