Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.
Kelly Services Stock Performance
KELYA opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kelly Services by 9.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kelly Services by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
