Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $31.71 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 49,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 19,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $186.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

