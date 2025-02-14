Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

