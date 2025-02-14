BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 84,149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 402,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 370,749 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 350,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 311,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.