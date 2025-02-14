Brokerages Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Target Price at $43.60

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLL

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $908,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,839.36. The trade was a 18.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 175,892 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,532.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.