Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,118,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,693,000 after buying an additional 36,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,324,000 after buying an additional 416,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,394,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,952,000 after buying an additional 918,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,140,000 after buying an additional 51,742 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average of $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $91.95 and a one year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,365,457.50. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. The trade was a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

