Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,797.23 ($60.29) and traded as high as GBX 4,865 ($61.14). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,850 ($60.95), with a volume of 55,280 shares traded.

Capital Gearing Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,797.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,774.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £901.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 36.16 ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Capital Gearing had a net margin of 255.48% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital Gearing Company Profile

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg bought 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,786 ($60.15) per share, for a total transaction of £30,008.22 ($37,712.98). Also, insider Paul Yates purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,755 ($59.76) per share, for a total transaction of £47,550 ($59,758.70). 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance

Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.

Featured Stories

