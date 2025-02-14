Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 387.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 221.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

