Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.79 ($3.34) and traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.63). Castings shares last traded at GBX 286.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 59,043 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Castings from GBX 390 ($4.90) to GBX 340 ($4.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 290.45. The company has a market capitalization of £125.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 7.07 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Castings had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castings P.L.C. will post 17.2492837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

