Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Celanese were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,931,000 after buying an additional 136,994 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Celanese by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 130,037 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 160,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after buying an additional 41,598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,723,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $65.31 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CE

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.