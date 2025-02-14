Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.79 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.71.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

