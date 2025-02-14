Choreo LLC Acquires 2,559 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,807,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,785,000 after purchasing an additional 544,339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,621 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,980 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,055,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 101,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after buying an additional 83,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.69 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

