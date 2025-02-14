Choreo LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Sealed Air by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
Sealed Air Stock Up 0.7 %
SEE stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.34.
Sealed Air Company Profile
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
