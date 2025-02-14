Choreo LLC Acquires 397 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 292.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ANF opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $880,070.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,982.09. This trade represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

