Choreo LLC Acquires New Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Celestica by 66.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 26.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,209,461.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,576,933.34. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $10,596,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,487,157.93. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $144.27.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

