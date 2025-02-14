Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 3,211 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.71.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $83.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.50. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.84 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.21%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.