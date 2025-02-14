Choreo LLC Boosts Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Natera by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Natera by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Natera by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Natera by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 9,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $1,548,926.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,445.92. The trade was a 49.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $117,861.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,454 shares of company stock valued at $51,290,625. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $170.73 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -97.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

